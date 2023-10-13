Some Causes of Acute Pancreatitis
Gallstones
Alcohol use
Estrogen use in women with high levels of lipids in the blood
High levels of calcium in the blood (which may be caused by hyperparathyroidism)
Viruses such as mumps, coxsackie B virus, hepatitis A and hepatitis E, and cytomegalovirus
High levels of triglycerides in the blood (hypertriglyceridemia)
Damage to the pancreas caused by surgery or a procedure called endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
Damage to the pancreas caused by blunt or penetrating injuries
Cancer of the pancreas, or other blockages of the pancreatic duct
Hereditary pancreatitis, including a small percentage of people with cystic fibrosis or cystic fibrosis genes
Cigarette smoking
Kidney transplantation
Pregnancy (rare)
Tropical pancreatitis