Imaging Tests of the Liver and Gallbladder

Ultrasonography uses sound waves to provide images of the liver, gallbladder, and bile ducts. Transabdominal ultrasonography is better for detecting structural abnormalities affecting just certain parts of the liver, such as tumors, than for abnormalities that affect the entire liver uniformly, such as cirrhosis (severe scarring of the liver) or fatty liver (excess fat in the liver). It is the least expensive and safest technique for creating images of the gallbladder and bile ducts.

Using ultrasonography, a doctor can readily detect gallstones in the gallbladder. Ultrasonography of the abdomen can distinguish whether jaundice (a yellowish discoloration of the skin and the whites of the eyes) is caused by obstructed bile ducts or by malfunctioning liver cells. If ultrasonography shows bile ducts that are dilated (widened), the cause is typically obstruction. Ultrasonography also provides guidance when doctors insert a needle to obtain a tissue sample for biopsy of the liver.

A type of ultrasonography called Doppler ultrasonography can show blood flowing through the blood vessels of the liver. Doppler ultrasonography can detect blockages in the liver's arteries and veins, particularly the portal vein, which brings blood from the intestines to the liver. Doppler ultrasonography can also detect the effects of high blood pressure within the portal vein (a condition called portal hypertension). Endoscopic ultrasonography uses a tiny probe on the tip of an endoscope that is passed through the mouth into the stomach and the first segment of the small intestine (duodenum), bringing the probe closer to the liver and its surrounding organs.