Some Causes and Features of Tremor
Cause
Features*
Diagnostic Approach†
Postural tremors (tremor when a limb is held outstretched)
Alcohol or another sedating substance (such as a benzodiazepine) when use is stopped
Agitation and a fine tremor starting 24–72 hours after the last use of alcohol or a another substance
Sometimes high blood pressure, a rapid heart rate, or fever, especially in people who are hospitalized
A doctor's examination
Medication or other substances, such as
History of medication or substance use
Stopping the medication or substance to see whether the tremor goes away
Hormonal, metabolic, and toxic abnormalities that affect the brain:
A tremor plus one or more of the following:
For hyperthyroidism: Difficulty tolerating heat, excessive sweating, an increased appetite, weight loss, bulging eyes, and frequent bowel movements
Tests to help identify the cause, such as blood tests
Essential tremor
A persistent tremor that
No other symptoms of nervous system malfunction
A doctor's examination
Physiologic tremor
A fine, rapid tremor that
A doctor's examination
Resting tremor
Parkinsonism triggered by a drug, such as certain antipsychotic medications and medications used to relieve nausea
A history of medication or substance use
Stopping the medication or substance to see whether the tremor goes away
A slow alternating tremor that
Often no family history of tremor and no lessening of tremor after drinking alcohol
A doctor's examination
A sometimes coarse or jerky tremor that is often inconspicuous
In older adults who have difficulty looking down and eventually looking up, muscle stiffness, difficulty moving, early falls, and dementia
A doctor's examination
Intention tremor
A slow tremor that
In some people, a family history of the disorder (as for Friedreich ataxia or spinocerebellar ataxias)
MRI of the brain
Medications or other substances, such as
A history of use of a medication or other substance
Stopping the medication or substance to see whether the tremor goes away
Complex tremors
Disorders that affect many of the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord (polyneuropathies):
A tremor that
Electromyography (stimulating muscles and recording their electrical activity)
Other tests to identify the cause
Functional (psychogenic) tremor (due to psychologic factors)
A tremor that
A doctor's examination
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing
MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (a type of antidepressant).