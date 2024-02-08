Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

Symptoms of progressive supranuclear palsy usually begin after age 60 but may begin as early as age 40.

The first symptoms are usually difficulty looking down without bending the neck and difficulty going up and down stairs. The trunk becomes stiff. As a result, walking becomes more difficult and the risk of falling increases.

As the disorder progresses, intentionally looking up or down becomes increasingly difficult, as does trying to follow a moving object with the eyes. Eventually, looking side to side also becomes difficult. The eyes appear to be frozen in their sockets. The upper eyelids may pull back, producing a look of astonishment.

Muscles become rigid, and movements are slow. Walking is unsteady, with a tendency to fall backward. Speaking and swallowing are difficult.

Other symptoms include insomnia, agitation, irritability, apathy, and rapid changes in emotion.

In the late stages, depression and dementia are common. Compared with Parkinson disease, progressive supranuclear palsy progresses faster, causes falls earlier, responds less well to treatment, and results in severe muscle rigidity and disability, usually within 5 years. Usually, death, often due to aspiration (inhaling mouth secretions and/or food they eat or liquids they drink), occurs within 10 years after symptoms begin.