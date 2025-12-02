Medications for Treating Asthma and Preventing Attacks

Metered-dose inhalers (handheld cartridges containing gas under pressure) are the most commonly used method for giving inhaled beta-adrenergic medications. The pressure turns the medication into a fine spray containing a measured dose of medication. Inhalation deposits the medication directly in the airways, so that it acts quickly, but the medication may not reach airways that are severely narrowed. Spacers or holding chambers are recommended to be used with any inhaled medication. These devices increase the amount of medication delivered to the lungs. With any type of inhaler, proper technique is vital. If the device is not used properly, the medication will not reach the airways.

A dry powder medication formulation is also available for many bronchodilators. The powder formulation is easier for some people to use, in part because it requires less coordination with breathing than when using a metered-dose inhaler.

How to Use a Metered-Dose Inhaler With a Spacer

How to Use a Metered-Dose Inhaler

A nebulizer can be used to deliver beta-adrenergic medications directly to the lungs. A nebulizer uses pressurized air or ultrasonic sound waves to create a continuous mist of medication that is inhaled without having to coordinate dosing with breathing. Nebulizers are often portable, and some units can even be plugged into a power outlet in a car. Nebulizers and metered-dose inhalers often deliver different amounts of medication with a single dose, but both are capable of delivering sufficient amounts of medication to the lungs. Nebulizer therapy is less likely to reach the more distant airways in people who are breathing comfortably and not taking deep breaths, making nebulized therapy less effective than a correctly used metered-dose inhaler or a dry powder formulation.

Other bronchodilators, including the anticholinergic medication ipratropium delivered through a nebulizer, may be combined with beta-adrenergic medications for acute attacks. A combination of ipratropium plus albuterol given in a metered-dose inhaler is also available. Other bronchodilators, including the anticholinergic medication ipratropium delivered through a nebulizer, may be combined with beta-adrenergic medications for acute attacks. A combination of ipratropium plus albuterol given in a metered-dose inhaler is also available.

Other forms of beta-adrenergic medications are also available. Beta-adrenergic medications can be taken in liquid or tablet form or injected. However, the oral drugs tend to work more slowly than the inhaled or injected ones and are more likely to cause side effects so doctors use them less often. Side effects include abnormal heart rhythms, particularly with excessive use.