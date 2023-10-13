Some Causes and Features of Painful Urination
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Infections†
Cystitis (bladder infection)
Usually in women and girls
A frequent and urgent need to urinate
Getting up at night to urinate
Sometimes blood in the urine or foul-smelling urine
A doctor's examination
Usually urinalysis and urine culture
Epididymo-orchitis (infection of an epididymis and a testis)
Tenderness and swelling in a testis
Possibly frequent urination or a discharge from the urethra
Sometimes fever or nausea
A doctor's examination
Sometimes urinalysis
Sometimes STI testing
Prostatitis (infection of the prostate)
A tender prostate detected during a digital rectal examination
Often fever, difficulty starting urination, frequent urination, the need to urinate during the night, and burning or pain during urination
Sometimes blood in the urine
Often symptoms of a long-standing blockage in the urinary tract (including a weak urine stream, difficulty passing urine, or dribbling at the end of urination)
Urinalysis and urine culture
Urethritis (infection of the urethra), typically due to an STI
Usually a visible discharge from the urethra in men
Sometimes a discharge from the vagina in women
In people who have recently had unprotected intercourse
STI testing
Vulvovaginitis (infection of the vulva and vagina)
A discharge from the vagina
Often redness in the genital area
A doctor's examination, including examination of a sample of the discharge under a microscope
Cervicitis (infection of the cervix)
Often a cervical discharge
History of unprotected intercourse
STI testing
Disorders that cause inflammation
Connective tissue disorders that cause inflammation (such as reactive arthritis or Behçet syndrome)‡
General or bodywide symptoms (including body pain and joint pain) that develop before urination becomes painful
Sometimes sores on the skin, mouth, eyes, or genital area, including inside the vagina
STI testing
Sometimes blood tests to check for these connective tissue disorders
Contact with a substance that irritates the area or causes an allergic reaction (such as a spermicide, lubricant, or latex condom)
Sometimes redness in the genital area
In people who have been exposed to a substance that could cause irritation or an allergic reaction
Only a doctor's examination
Interstitial cystitis (inflammation of the bladder without infection)
More common among women
A frequent and urgent need to urinate
Long-standing symptoms
Urinalysis and urine culture
Examination of the interior of the bladder using a flexible viewing tube inserted through the urethra (cystoscopy), usually including removal of a sample of tissue for examination (biopsy of the bladder)
Other disorders
Atrophic vaginitis or urethritis (thinning of tissues in the vagina or urethra)
In postmenopausal women
Vaginal dryness
Often pain during intercourse
A discharge from the vagina
Changes in the interior of the vagina (it becomes smooth and pale)
Only a doctor's examination
Tumors (usually bladder, prostate, or urethral cancer)
Long-standing symptoms, such as a weak urine stream or difficulty starting urination
Usually blood in the urine
If bladder cancer is suspected, cystoscopy
If prostate cancer is suspected, a blood test to measure PSA levels
If the PSA level is elevated, biopsy of the prostate
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Infectious organisms that commonly cause painful urination include sexually transmitted organisms (such as those that cause gonorrhea, chlamydial infection, and trichomoniasis) and bacteria that are not sexually transmitted, mostly Escherichia (E.) coli.
‡ This cause is rare.
PSA = prostate-specific antigen; STI = sexually transmitted infection.