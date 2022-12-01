Pain or Burning With Urination

Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history and then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the burning or pain during urination and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Painful Urination).

Doctors may ask whether similar symptoms have occurred in the past. Doctors ask about symptoms that may accompany the pain and provide clues to the cause. For example, doctors may ask whether

The urine is bloody, cloudy, or foul smelling

Any discharge is noticed

There has been any recent unprotected intercourse

Potential irritants have been applied to the genitals

A bladder catheter has recently been inserted or another urinary tract procedure has been done

Women are asked whether they might be pregnant.

In women, the physical examination usually includes a pelvic examination and the taking of samples of cervical and vaginal fluid to check for STIs. In men, the penis is examined for presence of a discharge, and doctors do a digital rectal examination to examine the prostate.

Doctors can sometimes get clues to the cause based on where symptoms are most severe. For example, if symptoms are most severe just above the pubic bone, a bladder infection may be the cause. If symptoms are most severe at the opening of the urethra, urethritis may be the cause. In men with a penile discharge, urethritis is often the cause. If burning affects mainly the vagina and the woman has a discharge, vaginitis may be the cause. Cervical discharge suggests cervicitis.

Doctors may also review the person's dietary history to check for food or drink that may cause symptoms.