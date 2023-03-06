Causes of Cervicitis

If cervicitis occurs suddenly, it is usually caused by an infection. If it has been present for a long time (chronic), it is usually not caused by an infection.

Infections that commonly cause cervicitis include sexually transmitted infections such as

Chlamydia due to the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis (most common)

Gonorrhea due to the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae (second most common)

Genital herpes due to the herpes simplex virus

Infection with the bacteria Mycoplasma genitalium

Often, the infectious organism causing cervicitis cannot be identified. Infections of the vagina (such as bacterial vaginosis and trichomonal vaginitis) may also affect the cervix.

Conditions other than infections can cause cervicitis. They include