Some Causes and Features of Eye Pain
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Disorders that affect the cornea primarily
Contact lens keratitis (inflammation of the cornea—the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil—caused by wearing contact lenses for long periods of time)
Usually affecting both eyes
Eye ache and a feeling of grittiness in the eye
Eye redness, tearing, and sensitivity to light
In people who wear contact lenses for long periods of time
A doctor's examination
Corneal scratch (abrasion)
A foreign object (body)
Symptoms that begin after an eye injury or high-risk activity (for example, grinding metal), which may not be noticed in infants and young children
Pain in the affected eye when blinking and a foreign body sensation
Eye redness, tearing, and usually sensitivity to light
A doctor's examination
Often a grayish patch on the cornea that later becomes an open, painful sore
Eye ache and a foreign body sensation
Eye redness, tearing, and sensitivity to light
Sometimes in people who have had an eye injury or who have slept with their contact lenses in
A doctor's examination
Culture of a sample taken from the ulcer, done by an ophthalmologist
Epidemic keratoconjunctivitis (pink eye—inflammation of the conjunctiva, the membrane that lines the eyelids and covers the front of the eye, and the cornea caused by an adenovirus)
Usually in both eyes
Eye ache and a feeling of grittiness in the eye
Eye redness, tearing, and usually sensitivity to light
Often eyelid swelling and swollen, tender lymph nodes in front of the ears
Rarely temporary, severe blurring of vision
A doctor's examination
Herpes simplex keratitis (infection of the cornea caused by the herpes simplex virus)
Usually affecting only one eye
Early: Symptoms that begin after an episode of conjunctivitis
Blisters on the eyelid, sometimes with crusting
Late or recurring: Eye redness and watering, eye pain, impaired vision, and sensitivity to light
Usually only a doctor's examination
Sometimes, testing for the virus in scrapings obtained from the surface of the cornea or from blisters around the eye
Herpes zoster ophthalmicus (shingles that affects the face and eye, caused by the varicella-zoster virus)
Usually affecting only one eye
Early: A rash with blisters and/or crusts on one side of the face, around the eye, on the forehead, and sometimes on the tip of the nose
Late: Eye redness, tearing, usually sensitivity to light, and eyelid swelling
Usually only a doctor's examination
Sometimes, testing for the virus in scrapings obtained from blisters around the eye
Welder’s (ultraviolet) keratitis (inflammation of the cornea caused by exposure to excessive ultraviolet light)
Usually affects both eyes
Symptoms that begin hours after exposure to excessive ultraviolet light (as is produced during arc welding, by a sunlamp, or by bright sun reflecting off snow, particularly at high altitudes)
Eye ache and a feeling of grittiness in the eye
Eye redness, tearing, and sensitivity to light
A doctor's examination
Other eye disorders
Severe eye ache and redness
Headache, nausea, vomiting, and pain with exposure to light
Disturbances in vision such as halos seen around lights and/or decreased vision
Tonometry (measurement of pressure inside the eye)†
Examination of the eye's drainage channels with a special lens (gonioscopy), done by an ophthalmologist
Anterior uveitis (inflammation of the anterior chamber—the fluid-filled space between the iris and cornea)
Eye ache and sensitivity to light
Eye redness (particularly around the cornea)
Blurring or loss of vision
Often in people who have an autoimmune disorder or who recently had an eye injury
A doctor's examination
Endophthalmitis (infection inside the eye)‡
Affecting only one eye
Eye ache, intense eye redness, sensitivity to light, and severely decreased vision
Often in people who have had recent eye surgery, a serious eye injury, or bloodstream infection
A doctor's examination
Cultures of fluids inside of the eye, done by an ophthalmologist
Optic neuritis (inflammation of the optic nerve), which can be related to multiple sclerosis‡
Usually mild pain that may worsen when eyes are moved
Partial or complete loss of vision
Eyelids and corneas that appear normal
A doctor's examination
Often, MRI with contrast of the brain and orbit
Orbital cellulitis (infection of the tissue within the eye socket, or orbit)‡
Affecting only one eye
Bulging of the eye, eye redness, pain deep within the eye, and aches in and around the eye
Red and swollen eyelids
Inability to fully move the eye in all directions
Impaired vision or loss of vision
Fever
Sometimes preceded by symptoms of sinusitis (see below)
A doctor's examination
Usually, CT or MRIs of the orbit
Orbital pseudotumor (a noncancerous accumulation of inflammatory and fibrous tissue in the eye socket)‡
Aches in and around the eye, which may be very severe
Often bulging of the eye
Often inability to fully move the eye in all directions
Swelling around the eye
A doctor's examination
Usually, CT or MRI of the orbit
Sometimes, biopsy
Scleritis (inflammation of the white of the eye called the sclera)
Very severe pain, often described as boring, and sensitivity to light
Watering of the eyes
Red or violet patches on the white of the eye
Often in people who have an autoimmune disorder
A doctor's examination
Sometimes, ultrasound or CT of the orbit
Rarely, biopsy
Other disorders that cause eye pain
In people who have had previous episodes of severe headaches
Cluster headaches: Headaches that
Migraines: Headaches that
A doctor's examination
Sometimes, MRI or CT of the brain
Sometimes swelling around the eye but no other eye symptoms
A yellow or green thick nasal discharge (sometimes with bleeding), headache, or eye or facial pain that varies with head position
Fever, tenderness of the face, sometimes a productive cough during the night, and bad breath
A doctor's examination
Sometimes, CT of the sinuses
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present. Disorders usually affect only one eye unless otherwise specified.
‡ These causes are uncommon.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.