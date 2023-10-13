Some Causes and Features of Dizziness
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Common causes
Severe, brief (lasting less than 1 minute) spinning episodes triggered by moving the head in a specific direction, especially while lying down
Sometimes nausea and vomiting
Normal hearing and neurologic function
Doctor’s examination alone, typically including the Dix-Hallpike maneuver†
Multiple separate episodes of vertigo, each lasting 20 minutes to 2 hours, accompanied by ringing, hearing loss, and ear fullness/pressure usually in 1 ear only
Audiogram
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to exclude other causes
Vestibular neuronitis (probably caused by a virus)
Sudden, severe vertigo with no hearing loss or other findings
Severe vertigo may last several days, with gradual lessening of symptoms and possible development of positional vertigo
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone†
Sometimes gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Labyrinthitis (viral or bacterial cause)
Sudden hearing loss with severe dizziness, often with tinnitus
Audiogram
Temporal bone CT scan if doctors suspect a bacterial infection
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI for people with hearing loss and ringing in ear to exclude a tumor
Usually hearing loss in both ears
Possible causative drug recently started
Audiogram
Sometimes electronystagmography and rotary chair tests to look for abnormal eye movements suggesting inner ear injury
Drugs that affect the brain overall (particularly drugs for anxiety, depression, and seizures, as well as sedative drugs in general)
Symptoms unrelated to movement or position
No hearing loss or other symptoms
Possible causative drug recently started
Sometimes a doctor's examination alone†
Sometimes measuring blood levels of certain causative drugs
Sometimes stopping the drug to see whether symptoms stop
Multiple, separate episodes of vertigo, or chronic dizziness, sometimes accompanied by nausea
Headache or other migraine symptoms such as visual or other aura (altered sensations that come before the headache such as flashing lights) and sensitivity to light and/or noise
Often history or family history of migraine
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone†
Sometimes MRI to rule out other causes
Sometimes a trial of drugs to treat and prevent migraine
Less common causes, typically with ear symptoms (hearing loss and/or ringing in the ear)
Ear pain, sometimes discharge from the ear
Abnormal appearance of the eardrum during examination
Audiogram
Sometimes CT scan (for people with chronic infection)
Trauma (such as ruptured eardrum, skull fracture, or concussion)
Obvious recent trauma
Other findings depending on location and extent of damage
Sometimes audiogram
Sometimes CT scan
Slowly progressive hearing loss and ringing in one ear
Rarely, numbness and/or weakness of the face
Audiogram
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Defect of the bone around a semicircular canal
Dizziness triggered by sound, low tone hearing loss
Audiogram with tympanometry
Usually a CT scan
Usually vestibular testing
Less common causes, typically without ear symptoms
Brain stem stroke
Sudden onset, continuous symptoms
Immediate gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Bleeding in the cerebellum
Sudden onset, with continuous symptoms
Difficulty walking and with tests of coordination
Often headache
Symptoms worsen rapidly
Immediate gadolinium-enhanced MRI (or CT scan)
Multiple, separate episodes of neurologic symptoms such as weakness or numbness with different episodes affecting different parts of the body
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI of brain and spine
Low blood sugar (usually caused by drugs for diabetes)
Recent dose increase
Sometimes sweating
Finger-stick glucose test (during symptoms if possible)
Low blood pressure (such as caused by heart disorders, blood pressure drugs, blood loss, or dehydration)
Symptoms when rising, but not with head motion or while lying flat
Symptoms of the cause often obvious (such as severe blood loss or diarrhea)
Testing directed at suspected cause
Pregnancy (often not known by the person)
Sometimes late menstrual period and/or morning sickness
No ear symptoms
Pregnancy test
Chronic symptoms with on and off hearing loss in both ears and episodes of vertigo
Audiogram
Syphilis blood test
Weight change
Heat or cold intolerance
Thyroid function blood tests
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Most people should have a full hearing test (audiogram).
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.