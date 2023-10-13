Medications Used to Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
Medication
Some Side Effects
Conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs)
Usually mild dermatitis (rash) and skin discoloration (may be sensitive to sunlight)
Muscle aches or weakness
Rarely, cardiomyopathy
Eye problems
Rashes
Liver disease
Damage to nerves (neuropathy)
Diarrhea
Hair loss
Birth defects
Liver disease
Lung inflammation
Nausea
Mouth sores
Decreased sperm numbers and fertility in men
Hair loss
Birth defects and increased risk of miscarriage
Stomach problems
Neutropenia* (usually only when treatment begins)
Breakdown of red blood cells (hemolysis)
Liver problems
Rashes
Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors
Risk of infection, particularly reactivation of chickenpox and shingles
Skin cancers other than melanoma
High cholesterol levels (hypercholesterolemia)
Major cardiovascular events (for example, heart attack, stroke)
Lung cancer
Venous thromboembolism (for example, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism)
Potential risk of reactivation of latent infection (particularly tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and fungal infections)
Skin cancers other than melanoma
Occasionally systemic lupus erythematosus
Demyelinating neurologic disorders (such as Guillain-Barré syndrome or multiple sclerosis)
Heart failure worsening
Lung problems
Increased susceptibility to infection
Headache
Upper respiratory infection
Sore throat
Nausea
Pain, redness, and itching at injection site
Increased risk of infection
Neutropenia*
When the medication is being given:
After the medication is given:
Neutropenia* (too few infection-fighting white blood cells)
Suppression of platelet production in the bone marrow, sometimes with increased susceptibility to bleeding
Increase of liver enzymes
Rarely perforation of the intestine
Dyslipidemia (particularly elevated low-density lipoproteins [LDL])
Numerous side effects throughout the body with long-term use:
Corticosteroids, intra-articular injections
Rarely infection at the injection site or within the joint
Weakening and discoloration of the skin at injection site
Many others
Upset stomach
Increased blood pressure
Kidney problems
Possible increased risk of heart attack and stroke
Possible increased risk of bruising and bleeding
Kidney problems
Increased blood pressure
Slightly less risk of stomach ulcer and bleeding than with other NSAIDs
Possible increased risk of heart attack and stroke
* Suppression of blood cell production in the bone marrow can lead to decreased numbers of infection-fighting white blood cells called neutrophils, increasing susceptibility to infection.