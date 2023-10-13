Causes of Coordination Disorders
Types
Examples
Disorders that affect the structure of the cerebellum
Birth defects of the cerebellum
Bleeding (hemorrhage) in the cerebellum
Tumors in the cerebellum, particularly in children
Head injuries (repeated)
Strokes that affect the cerebellum
Hereditary disorders
Other disorders
Heatstroke or extremely high fever
Medications and toxic substances
Alcohol use (excessive and prolonged)
Heavy metals such as mercury or lead
Sedatives (such as benzodiazepines) in high doses