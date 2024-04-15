skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Ebola Vaccine

ByMargot L. Savoy, MD, MPH, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

rVSV-ZEBOV is the only vaccine approved for use in the United States by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prevention of Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus species. It provides protection against only the Zaire ebolavirus species and does not protect against other species of Ebola virus or Marburg virus.

Another vaccine, Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo, is a combination of 2 vaccines. This vaccine is not approved for use in the United States, but it was used during an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

(See also Overview of Immunization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Ebola vaccine information statement.)

Administration of Ebola Vaccine

rVSV-ZEBOV is given as a single injection into a muscle in people 18 years of age and older.

This vaccine is recommended for people 18 years of age and older in the United States who are at high risk of occupational exposure to Ebola because they are doing the following:

  • Responding to an outbreak of Ebola virus disease

  • Working as health care personnel at federally designated Ebola treatment centers in the United States

  • Working as laboratory personnel or as other staff at biosafety level 4 facilities where live Ebola virus is handled in the United States

  • Working as laboratory personnel or as other staff at Laboratory Response Network facilities

This vaccine is also stockpiled in Switzerland for rapid distribution to people in regions where an outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring.

Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo is given as an injection into a muscle in a 2-dose series for the prevention of Ebola virus disease caused by the Zaire ebolavirus species in people 1 year of age and older.

Side Effects of Ebola Vaccine

For all 3 vaccines, the most common side effects are pain and swelling at the injection site, muscle and joint pain, headache, and tiredness.

For rVSV-ZEBOV, other common side effects are redness at the injection site, feverishness, nausea, joint pain, rash, and abnormal sweating.

For Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo, other common side effects include warmth at the injection site and chills. In children 1 to 17 years of age, the most common side effects reported are

  • Pain at the injection site

  • Tiredness

  • Decreased activity

  • Decreased appetite

  • Irritability

More Information

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Ebola (Ebola Virus Disease) Prevention and Vaccine

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.