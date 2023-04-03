skip to main content
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage

By Zeba A. Syed, MD, Wills Eye Hospital
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2023
    Subconjunctival hemorrhages are small accumulations of blood beneath the conjunctiva (the membrane that lines the eyelid and covers the front of the eye). Sometimes the whole eye appears red and sometimes only a part appears red. The blood comes from small blood vessels on the surface of the eye, not from inside the eye. Because the blood does not involve the cornea (the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil) or the interior of the eye, vision is not affected.

    Subconjunctival Hemorrhage
    Subconjunctival Hemorrhage

    This photo shows a collection of blood under the conjunctiva (the membrane that lines the eyelid and covers the front of the eye).

    Subconjunctival Hemorrhage
    Subconjunctival Hemorrhage

    This photo shows a collection of blood under the conjunctiva (the membrane that lines the eyelid and covers the front of the eye).

    Subconjunctival hemorrhages usually result from minor injury to the eye, straining, lifting, pushing, bending forward, vomiting, sneezing, coughing, or eye rubbing (gentle or vigorous). Rarely, they occur spontaneously. Subconjunctival hemorrhages may appear frightening but are almost always harmless.

    An Inside Look at the Eye

    Subconjunctival hemorrhages disappear on their own, usually within 2 weeks. No treatment is helpful or necessary.

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

