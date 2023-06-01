Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is an enterovirus infection that causes fever and a rash on the hands, feet, and mouth, most often in young children.

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is caused by various enteroviruses and is usually spread by coming into contact with contaminated material or air droplets.

Symptoms include fever, painful mouth sores, and a rash.

The diagnosis is based on an examination of the mouth sores and rash.

Treatment includes measures to relieve pain and fever.

Good hand hygiene can help prevent the infection.

This disease can be caused by many different enteroviruses, such as coxsackievirus, and is most common among young children. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is more common in the spring, summer, and fall but can occur in winter.

People become infected when they come into contact with any of the following:

An infected person (for example, by hugging)

Droplets spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Feces, such as changing diapers of an infected person, then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth before washing hands

Contaminated objects and surfaces, such as doorknobs, then touching the eyes, mouth, or nose before washing hands

People are most contagious during the first week of illness.

Symptoms of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease (Mouth Sores) Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY A common symptom of hand-foot-and-mouth disease is fever. This disease affects the skin and mucous membranes, causing painful sores to appear inside the mouth. The rash typically appears on the hands and feet, and occasionally on the arms, upper legs, buttocks, or genitals and less commonly on the torso and face. Children have a sore throat or mouth pain and may refuse to eat. The sores usually heal quickly. Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease (Skin Sores) Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Depending on which virus causes this disease, children rarely develop central nervous system infections such as aseptic meningitis or encephalitis. A strain of coxsackievirus that causes atypical forms of hand-foot-and-mouth disease can cause the sores to appear on different parts of the body. The sores vary in size and sometimes are severe. Aseptic meningitis may also occur with these atypical forms, but most people recover completely.

Diagnosis of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease A doctor's evaluation To diagnose hand-foot-and-mouth disease, doctors examine the sores. Doctors may send samples of material taken from the throat or stool to a laboratory for culture and testing.

Treatment of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease Symptom relief Treatment of hand-foot-and-mouth disease is aimed at relieving symptoms. Reye syndrome.) Teeth should be brushed gently with a soft toothbrush and rinsed with salt water. People should eat a soft diet and avoid acidic or salty foods. It is important to drink enough liquids to avoid dehydration, even if mouth sores are painful.