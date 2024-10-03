skip to main content
Arif Jivan, MD, PhD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology

Affiliations

Education

  • Doctorate: Biological and Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Interventional Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Cardiovascular Disease
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Interventional Cardiology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • 12 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries