You may feel:

Discomfort, pressure, or aching in the middle of your chest

The discomfort may travel to your shoulder, down your arm, or to your throat, jaw, or teeth

Angina usually comes when you exert yourself, for example, by climbing stairs or walking up a hill. It goes away in a few minutes when you rest. You usually get angina each time you do the same amount of exertion. For example, you may get angina every time you walk up a certain hill. As your coronary arteries get narrower, you get angina with less and less exertion. For example, if you first got angina climbing 2 fights of stairs, later you might get it with only 1 flight of stairs.

Angina that comes without any exertion or that gets worse very quickly is:

Unstable angina is a warning you might be about to have a heart attack.