Doctors don’t know what causes IBS. People with IBS seem to have a sensitive digestive system. Tests on people with IBS don’t show any particular problems.

Certain foods you eat and your eating habits may trigger or worsen your symptoms, such as:

Fatty meals, including fried foods

Foods that your body can’t easily break down, such as wheat, dairy (like milk or cheese), beans, chocolate, coffee, tea, artificial sweeteners, or certain fruits (like apricots) and vegetables (like asparagus or broccoli)

Eating very large meals

Eating too quickly or waiting too long to eat

Other factors can also trigger your symptoms, including:

Emotions, such as stress, anxiety, depression, and fear

Medicines

Hormones

You may not always get symptoms after a usual trigger. Symptoms often appear without any known trigger.