What is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)?
Your bowels are your intestines, which are part of your digestive system. Your bowels are where food is digested and nutrients are absorbed (taken into) your body. The part of food that isn't taken into your body becomes stool (poop).
IBS is a common disorder that is uncomfortable but not dangerous
IBS changes your bowel movement (pooping) patterns and makes your lower belly hurt
Your bowels may move more (diarrhea) or move less (constipation)
Foods you eat and your emotions can sometimes trigger (set off) symptoms
Taking medicine and changing the foods you eat may help your symptoms
Digestive System
What causes IBS?
Doctors don’t know what causes IBS. People with IBS seem to have a sensitive digestive system. Tests on people with IBS don’t show any particular problems.
Certain foods you eat and your eating habits may trigger or worsen your symptoms, such as:
Fatty meals, including fried foods
Foods that your body can’t easily break down, such as wheat, dairy (like milk or cheese), beans, chocolate, coffee, tea, artificial sweeteners, or certain fruits (like apricots) and vegetables (like asparagus or broccoli)
Eating very large meals
Eating too quickly or waiting too long to eat
Other factors can also trigger your symptoms, including:
Emotions, such as stress, anxiety, depression, and fear
Medicines
Hormones
You may not always get symptoms after a usual trigger. Symptoms often appear without any known trigger.
What are the symptoms of IBS?
Symptoms come and go. Sometimes you'll feel fine, and sometimes you'll have symptoms. Symptoms often include:
Dull aching or cramps in your lower belly that get better after you poop
Feeling that your belly is bloated or swollen
Constipation or diarrhea
A change in the texture of your stool (poop that is lumpy and hard if you have constipation or soft and watery if you have diarrhea)
Slimy substance (mucus) in your stool
A feeling that you’re not getting all the stool out of your body
How can doctors tell if I have IBS?
There is no test for IBS. Doctors will diagnose IBS based on your symptoms. However, doctors will usually do tests to make sure your symptoms are not caused by other, more dangerous, problems.
How do doctors treat IBS?
Treatment differs from person to person. If certain foods seem to cause your symptoms, doctors may tell you to change your diet.
If you have diarrhea or constipation, eat low-fat foods
If you have gas, avoid beans and cabbage
Limit your use of sorbitol (an artificial sweetener in some foods, medicines, and gum)
Limit how much fructose (the sugar in fruits and some plants) you eat
If you get constipated, eat more fiber (fiber is in certain foods or in a powder you buy and mix with water)
Doctors may also tell you to:
Eat slowly
Eat smaller meals more often (such as 5 small meals, not 3 large meals, a day)
Take medicines to help with your symptoms