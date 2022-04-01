Neck Masses in Children

Neck masses are swellings that can be seen or felt in the neck.

Neck masses are extremely common among children.

The most common cause of neck mass in children is

One or more enlarged lymph nodes ( see also Neck Lump)

A lymph node may enlarge for the following reasons:

It is infected (called lymphadenitis).

There is an infection nearby, for example, in the throat.

There is a general infection of the body (such as mononucleosis, tuberculosis, or human immunodeficiency virus [HIV]).

Other causes of neck masses include a cyst (a fluid-filled sac) that has been present from birth but is noticed only after it has become inflamed or infected. Neck masses may also result from swelling due to a neck injury, inflammation of the salivary glands, or noncancerous (benign) tumors. Sometimes, enlargement of the thyroid gland (called a goiter) may cause a neck mass. Rarely, lymphoma, a thyroid tumor, or another cancerous (malignant) tumor is the cause.

Most neck masses cause no symptoms and are of greater concern to parents than to the children who have them. However, infected lymph nodes or cysts are tender and painful and may cause a fever.