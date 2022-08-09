Kidney Defects

Multicystic dysplastic kidney (MCDK) is the most common cyst-causing malformation of the kidneys in children. In MCDK, the kidney does not develop normally and instead has multiple fluid-filled sacs (cysts) that grow inside the kidney and take over the normal kidney tissue. The kidney does not function at all.

MCDK typically affects only one kidney. If it affects both kidneys, the fetus dies. However, children who have only one affected kidney often have a good outlook, depending on what other abnormalities, if any, they have. Sometimes the unaffected kidney has other defects that can cause blockage of urine flow or reflux of urine.

MCDK is usually detected during routine prenatal ultrasonography, and most children have periodic ultrasounds after birth to determine whether the unaffected kidney is functioning properly. The affected kidney almost always shrinks and disappears. If the kidney does not go away, doctors sometimes remove it later in childhood. Because the unaffected kidney usually becomes bigger over time to compensate for the affected one, children usually have normal kidney function. If children have urinary blockage that causes frequent urinary tract infections or other problems in the functioning kidney, they may need surgery.