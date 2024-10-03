Ronald Rabinowitz, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Education
- Residency: Urology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
- Medical School: University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA
- Internship: Surgery, University Health Center of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
- Residency: General Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
- Fellowship: Pediatric Urologic Surgery, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada
Certifications
- American Board of Urology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- The Albert David Kaiser Medal - Lifetime Achievement Award, Rochester Academy of Medicine, 2012
- Distinguished Service Award, American Urological Association, 2013
- Historian, American Urological Association, 2016-present
- Author or co-author of more than 200 publications in peer-reviewed journals, textbook chapters, and review articles
- More than 200 presentations at national and international scientific meetings
- Lifetime Achievement Award, American Urological Association, 2021
Manual Chapters and Commentaries