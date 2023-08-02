Esophageal atresia is a birth defect in which the esophagus narrows or comes to an end. Most newborns with esophageal atresia also have an abnormal connection between the esophagus and the windpipe (trachea) called tracheoesophageal fistula.

The esophagus is the long tubelike organ that connects the mouth to the stomach. In esophageal atresia, the esophagus is narrow or develops as two separate sections that do not connect (atresia). Because of the defect, food and fluids are delayed or prevented from going from the esophagus to the stomach.

The windpipe (trachea) is the main airway to the lungs. Normally, the esophagus and the trachea are separate. However, in tracheoesophageal fistula, an abnormal connection (fistula) forms between the esophagus and the windpipe. Because of the defect, food and fluids go into the windpipe and lungs.

Esophageal atresia and tracheoesophageal fistula often occur together.

Doctors do not know what causes esophageal atresia and tracheoesophageal fistula, but many children with these birth defects have other abnormalities, such as defects of the spine, heart, kidneys, genitals, ears, and limbs and retardation of mental development, physical development, or both.

(See also Overview of Digestive Tract Birth Defects.)

Atresia and Fistula: Defects in the Esophagus

Symptoms A newborn with esophageal atresia coughs, chokes, and drools after attempting to swallow while feeding. A tracheoesophageal fistula is dangerous because it allows swallowed food and saliva to travel through the fistula to the lungs, leading to coughing, choking, difficulty breathing, and possibly aspiration pneumonia (due to inhaling food or saliva). Food or fluid in the lungs may impair oxygenation of blood, leading to a bluish discoloration of the skin (cyanosis).

Diagnosis Before birth, prenatal ultrasonography

After birth, passage of a tube down the esophagus and x-rays Doctors may suspect esophageal atresia and tracheoesophageal fistula before birth based on results of prenatal ultrasonography or after birth based on symptoms. If doctors suspect these defects after birth, they try to pass a tube down the infant's esophagus. If passage of the tube is blocked, they take x-rays to confirm the diagnosis and to locate the problem.