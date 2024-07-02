Cancer Treatment Principles

A complete response (remission) occurs when a cancer disappears for any length of time after treatment. Doctors regularly monitor people who are being treated or have been treated for cancer. This usually consists of imaging tests and/or laboratory tests to monitor the cancer's response to treatment and to identify cancer quickly if it returns.

Some cancers produce proteins that are detectable in the bloodstream. These substances are called tumor biomarkers. An example is prostate-specific antigen (PSA). PSA levels increase in men with prostate cancer. Most tumor biomarkers are not specific enough to be useful in screening (detecting a cancer before a person develops symptoms) or diagnosing cancer because a number of disorders other than cancer can cause these substances to appear in the blood. However, tumor biomarkers (such as PSA and cancer antigen [CA] 125 for ovarian cancer) can help doctors assess a person's response to treatment. If the tumor biomarker was present before treatment but no longer appears in a blood sample after treatment, the treatment has probably been successful. If the tumor biomarker disappears after treatment but later reappears, the cancer has probably returned.

Cure is obviously the most successful outcome. A cure means that all evidence of cancer disappears and does not return over a long period of observation. With some forms of cancer, doctors consider people cured if they remain disease-free for 5 years or longer. With other forms, a longer period is required before the person is considered cured.

With a partial response, the size or extent of a cancer (for example, as seen on imaging studies such as x-ray studies, computed tomography [CT], and positron emission tomography [PET]) is reduced by more than half, although cancer remains visible on imaging studies. With a partial response, the person usually has fewer symptoms and may have a prolonged life, although the cancer grows back in most cases. The duration of response is measured from the time of the partial response to the time when the cancer begins to enlarge or spread again.

In some people, treatment does not lead to a complete or partial response, but the cancer may not grow or spread and the person may experience no new symptoms for an extended period of time. This response is also considered beneficial. In the least successful response, the tumor continues to increase in size or new sites of disease appear despite treatment.

Relapse occurs when a cancer that has completely disappeared returns later.

Disease-free survival is the interval between the time cancer completely disappears and when it returns.

Progression-free interval is the time from the start of treatment to progression of the cancer.

Overall survival is the interval from diagnosis of cancer or start of therapy to the time of death.

Some types of cancer, such as breast cancers or lymphomas (tumors of the lymph nodes), are termed responsive because they tend to respond well to chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Other cancers, such as pancreas or brain cancers, are termed resistant because most do not respond to chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Some tumors, such as many in the digestive tract and lungs, often respond to chemotherapy at first but later become resistant. Metastatic cancers (cancers that have spread to other sites) are largely incurable.