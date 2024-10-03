skip to main content
Robert Peter Gale, MD, PhD, DSC(hc)

Specialities and Expertise

  • Hematology, Oncology, Transplantation, Molecular biology, Radiation biology

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: State University of New York at Buffalo
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
  • Fellowship: Hematology and Oncology, University of California, Los Angeles
  • Doctorate: Microbiology and Immunology, University of California, Los Angeles

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians; Fellow, Royal Society of Medicine; Fellow, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland
  • Honorary Member, Russian Academy of Medical Science
  • Olender Peace Award, 1986 and 2017
  • Presidential Award, New York Academy of Science, 1986
  • Scientist of Distinction Award, Weizmann Institute of Science, 1986
  • Editorial Board of 12 journals, including Editor-in-Chief, Leukemia; Executive Editor, Bone Marrow Transplantation; Associate Editor, Clinical Transplantation
  • Over 1300 scientific articles and more than 20 books

Manual Chapters and Commentaries