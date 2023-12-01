Sometimes stem cell transplantation

Sometimes ruxolitinib, fedratinib, momelotinib, or pacritinib

Some people do not need treatment. For most people, treatment is given to reduce symptoms and complications.

Stem cell transplantation (bone marrow transplantation) is sometimes used in people who have high-risk primary myelofibrosis (based on their age, symptoms, blood counts, and genetic mutation). Transplantation is the only treatment available that may cure myelofibrosis, but it also has significant risks. Transplantation is often recommended for people who have no other serious medical problems and have a suitable donor.

Ruxolitinib, a medication that was developed to inhibit the JAK2 mutation is often the first treatment used. It is also effective in people who have the CALR or MPL mutations because they also activate JAK2 enzyme. It is effective in reducing spleen size and controlling symptoms and may increase overall survival and slow the rate of fibrosis, but it does not reverse existing fibrosis in most cases and can lead to anemia and low platelet counts. Fedratinib, pacritinib, and momelotinib also inhibit theJAK2 mutation and can be used as alternatives to ruxolitinib.

Reducing the size of the spleen tends to relieve symptoms. In addition to ruxolitinib, hydroxyurea, a chemotherapy drug, may decrease the size of the liver or spleen but may worsen anemia and lower the platelet count. Radiation therapy can decrease the size of the spleen but has only a temporary effect and can cause very low white blood cell counts and infection.

Rarely, the spleen becomes extremely large and painful and may have to be removed, but spleen removal is recommended only after all other measures have been tried. It is not done often in people with primary myelofibrosis due to potential complications such as blood clotting, infection, and shift of blood cell production to other vital organs such as the liver.

The combination of an androgen (a medication with the effects of male sex hormones) and prednisone temporarily lessens the severity of the anemia in about one third of people with myelofibrosis, but this treatment is not often used.Erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates red blood cell production, may improve anemia but also causes enlargement of the spleen. Sometimes erythropoietin is used together with a JAK inhibitor such as ruxolitinib to prevent enlargement of the spleen. Some people with severe anemia requirered blood cell transfusions.

Doctors sometimes also give thalidomide or lenalidomide together with prednisone, which can help maintain the platelet count and also reduce the size of the spleen.

Other medications are being developed to treat myelofibrosis, so people may want to search for a clinical trial.