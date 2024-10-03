skip to main content
Ravindra Sarode, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Clinical Pathology, Hematology, Transfusion Medicine and Hemostasis

Affiliations

Education

  • Residency: Pathology and Hematology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, India
  • Fellowship: Transfusion Medicine, The Blood Center of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
  • Residency: Clinical Pathology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY
  • Medical School: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India
  • Internship: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India

Certifications

  • American Board of Pathology - Clinical Pathology
  • American Board of Pathology - Blood Banking/Transfusion Medicine

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Presidential Award, American Society of Apheresis, 2015
  • Guest Editor for Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Platelet Disorder issue, 2007
  • Vernie A. Stembridge Resident Teaching Award, UT Southwestern Medical Center, 2005
  • Outstanding Physician Award, University Hospital of Cleveland, 2000
  • Reviewer for journals, including Blood, The Lancet, Journal of Thrombosis and Hemostasis, JAMA, Transfusion, and British Journal of Hematology
  • Over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals and many book chapters
  • Past President of American Society for Apheresis
  • Co-Editor-in-Chief, Transfusion and Apheresis Science

