What are the symptoms of ALS?

Early symptoms of ALS include:

Clumsiness and weakness in your hands

Sometimes, weakness in your feet, mouth, or throat

Muscle cramps

Weight loss

Feeling very tired

Muscle weakness makes it hard to control the expression on your face. You'll start to have trouble swallowing and may choke on liquids or drool. Your voice may not sound right.

Muscles that aren't used start to shrink and tighten up. You may first notice shrinking in the muscles of your hands.

The weakness slowly gets worse and starts to affect other muscles. Eventually, muscles all over your body are affected, except the muscles that move your eyes.

Later on as your weakness gets worse you may:

Need help eating and getting dressed

Have twitching muscles

Need help walking and eventually need to be in a wheelchair

Be unable to swallow without choking and need a feeding tube

Have trouble breathing

Eventually your breathing trouble will get so bad that you'll need to be put on a ventilator (breathing machine).

ALS doesn't affect your mind, so you can still think clearly even when the weakness has gotten bad. However, ALS may affect your emotions so you laugh or cry without reason. Also, it's common to be depressed because of how serious the illness is.