Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disease. Your immune system is your body's defense system. It helps protect you from illness and infection. But in an autoimmune disease, your immune system attacks parts of your own body.

Your nerves send signals to your muscles to move. Proteins called receptors in your nerves and muscles receive the signals. In myasthenia gravis, your immune system attacks a receptor in your muscles and the signals to move the muscle can’t get through.

Doctors don’t know exactly why this happens, but they think it may involve a problem with the thymus gland. The thymus gland, located in your chest, is part of your immune system. Many people with myasthenia gravis have an unusually large thymus gland or a benign tumor in it.

You're more likely to have myasthenia gravis if you have another autoimmune disease, such as:

Rheumatoid arthritis

Certain types of hyperthyroidism

Myasthenia gravis may start after:

An infection

Surgery

Taking certain medicines for high blood pressure, malaria, or unusual heartbeats

Sometimes, babies born to mothers with myasthenia gravis have muscle weakness for a few days or weeks after birth.