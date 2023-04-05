Any of the hollow digestive organs may become perforated (punctured), which causes a release of intestinal contents and can lead to sepsis (a life-threatening infection of the bloodstream) and death if surgery is not done immediately.

Symptoms include sudden severe pain in the chest or abdomen and an abdomen that is tender when touched.

X-rays or computed tomography is used to make the diagnosis.

Immediate surgery is needed.

A perforation allows food, digestive juices, or other intestinal contents to leak into the abdomen (or sometimes the chest, if the esophagus is perforated). These materials are very irritating and contain bacteria, which cause severe inflammation and infection that are typically fatal if untreated.

Causes of a Perforated Digestive Tract Causes of perforation of the digestive tract vary depending on the location of the perforation, but injury can affect any part of the digestive system. Swallowed foreign bodies usually pass through a person without difficulty but occasionally become stuck and lead to perforation. Foreign bodies inserted through the anus may perforate the rectum or colon. Table Some Causes of Perforation

Symptoms of a Perforated Digestive Tract Perforation of the esophagus, stomach, or duodenum causes sudden severe pain, which may travel (radiate) to the shoulder. The person appears very ill, with rapid heart rate, sweating, and an abdomen that is tender and firm to the touch. Because perforation of the small or large intestine often occurs during the course of another painful condition (such as diverticulitis or appendicitis), and because the leaking contents are sometimes contained within a small area in the abdominal cavity without spreading further, symptoms may be less dramatic and can be mistaken for a worsening of the original problem. In all types of perforation, the person usually has nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite.

Diagnosis of a Perforated Digestive Tract X-rays of the chest and abdomen

Sometimes computed tomography (CT) The doctor usually takes x-rays of the chest and abdomen, which may show air that has leaked from the digestive system, a sure sign of perforation. Sometimes, the doctor needs to do a CT scan of the abdomen to confirm the diagnosis.