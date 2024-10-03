skip to main content
Parswa Ansari, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Colorectal Surgery

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Colorectal Surgery, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA

Certifications

  • American Board of Surgery
  • American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • 2015 Outstanding Teacher Award, North Shore-LIJ Health System
  • Smeds M, Shames B, Ansari P, et al: Burnout and its relationship with perceived stress, self-efficacy, depression, social support, and programmatic factors in general surgery residents. Am J Surg 219(6): 907-912, 2020

