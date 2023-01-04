Foreign objects in the rectum are usually objects that have been inserted into the rectum but also may have been swallowed.

Objects that have been inserted into the rectum intentionally or swallowed may become stuck.

Symptoms depend on the size and shape of the object and whether there are any complications.

The diagnosis is based on a physical examination, x-rays, and computed tomography.

If the doctor is not able to remove the object with a retractor, it is removed surgically.

The rectum is the section of the digestive tract above the anus where stool is held before it passes out of the body through the anus.

The anus is the opening at the end of the digestive tract where stool leaves the body.

(See also Overview of the Anus and Rectum.)

The Digestive System

Swallowed objects, such as toothpicks, chicken bones, or fish bones, may become stuck at the junction between the anus and rectum (called the anorectal junction). Also, enema tips, surgical sponges or instruments, thermometers, and objects used for sexual stimulation may become stuck unintentionally in the rectum after being passed through the anus. Drug packets inserted in an attempt to conceal them from law enforcement officials may be inserted intentionally but become stuck unintentionally.

Symptoms of Rectal Foreign Objects Sudden, excruciating pain during bowel movements suggests that a foreign object, usually at the anorectal junction, is penetrating the lining of the anus or rectum. Other symptoms depend on the size and shape of the object, how long it has been there, and whether it has perforated (pierced) the anus or rectum or caused an infection.

Diagnosis of Rectal Foreign Objects A doctor's examination

Sometimes imaging of the abdomen and chest A doctor may be able to feel the object by probing with a gloved finger during an examination. X-rays of the abdomen and chest can help doctors identify the object and determine whether complications have occurred. Computed tomography (CT) may be done if the object cannot be identified with x-rays.