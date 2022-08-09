Urethra Defects

Several birth defects partially block the urethra.

In posterior urethral valves, folds of abnormal tissue in the urethra block the flow of urine from the bladder. Posterior urethral valves occur only in boys. The blockage increases the pressure in the bladder and can cause difficulty urinating and a weak urine stream. In more severe forms, the blockage affects the developing fetus. The increased urine pressure from the blockage can interfere with development of the bladder and kidneys. The blockage also may reduce the amount of urine the fetus releases into the amniotic fluid (the fluid that surrounds the fetus in the uterus). If the fetus does not release enough urine into the amniotic fluid, the amount of amniotic fluid is reduced. If there is too little amniotic fluid, problems occur with the development of the fetus's lungs, heart, and limbs. Poor lung development can lead to death shortly before or after birth. After birth, affected infants have symptoms of poor bladder drainage or poor kidney function.

A urethral stricture is a narrowing of the urethra that is usually caused by an injury, most commonly a crush injury that occurs when boys fall straddling a hard object. Sometimes urethral stricture is a birth defect or occurs after surgical repair is done to correct a defect of the penis called hypospadias. It is more common among boys.

In urethral meatal stenosis, the outside opening of the urethra (meatus) is narrow and decreases and misdirects the flow of urine. This occurs mostly in boys who previously had surgery on their penis or were circumcised as newborns.