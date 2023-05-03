The main cause of lung cancer is:

Cigarette smoking—smoking causes about 85 out of 100 cases of lung cancer

If you stop smoking, your risk of cancer goes down. You can still get lung cancer even if you don't smoke.

Other causes of lung cancer include:

Genetics (traits that you inherit from a parent or grandparent)

Air pollution

Being around other people smoking cigarettes or cigars (secondhand smoking)

Breathing in substances that can cause cancer (such as asbestos, radiation, or radon)

Using open fires for all cooking and heating

Asbestos is a mineral fiber used in insulation and other building materials. Radiation naturally is found in small amounts in the environment, but too much exposure to radiation during x-rays, CT scans, and other imaging tests is a concern. Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the ground and can build up to harmful levels in basements.