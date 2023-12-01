Doctors give you the tracer by injecting it into your vein. It takes between 30 and 60 minutes for the tracer to move through your body.

You'll lie on a narrow, padded table. Doctors will slide the table into the center of the donut-shaped scanner. You'll lie still for about 45 minutes while the machine scans you. You may hear clicks or whirring sounds. Sometimes doctors ask you to do certain activities, such as answer questions, while they scan your brain.