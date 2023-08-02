The pain of acute cholecystitis is similar to biliary colic (pain caused by gallstones) but is more severe and lasts longer. The pain peaks after 15 to 60 minutes and remains constant. It usually occurs in the upper right part of the abdomen. The pain may become excruciating. Most people feel a sharp pain when a doctor presses on the upper right part of the abdomen. Breathing deeply may worsen the pain. The pain often extends to the lower part of the right shoulder blade or to the back. Nausea and vomiting are common.

Within a few hours, the abdominal muscles on the right side may become stiff. Fever occurs in about one third of people with acute cholecystitis. The fever tends to rise gradually to above 100.4° F (38° C) and may be accompanied by chills.

In older people, the first or only symptoms of cholecystitis may be vague. For example, older people may lose their appetite, feel tired or weak, or vomit. They may not develop a fever.

Typically, an attack subsides in 2 to 3 days and completely resolves in a week. If the acute episode persists, it may signal a serious complication. Increasingly severe pain, a high fever, and chills suggest pockets of pus (abscesses) in or a tear (perforation) in the gallbladder. Abscesses result from gangrene, which develops when tissue dies. A large stone may tear the gallbladder's wall and pass into the small intestine and block it. This blockage may cause abdominal pain and bloating.

If people develop jaundice or pass dark urine and light-colored stools, the common bile duct is probably blocked by a stone, causing a backup of bile in the liver (cholestasis).

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) can develop. It is caused by a stone blocking the ampulla of Vater (where the common bile duct and the pancreatic duct join together).