Gas Gangrene and Other Clostridial Soft-Tissue Infections

Gas gangrene is a life-threatening infection of muscle tissue caused mainly by the anaerobic bacteria Clostridium perfringens and several other species of clostridia.

Gas gangrene can develop after certain types of surgery or injuries.

Blisters with gas bubbles form near the infected area, accompanied by fever, rapid heartbeat and breathing, and often pain at the infection site.

Symptoms suggest the diagnosis, and imaging tests or cultures of a sample taken from infected tissue are usually done.

Treatment involves high doses of antibiotics and surgical removal of dead or infected tissue.

Gas gangrene (clostridial myonecrosis) is a fast-spreading clostridial infection of muscle tissue that, if untreated, can be rapidly fatal.

Clostridia bacteria are anaerobes and thrive when no oxygen is present. They reproduce well in soft tissues that have been severely damaged and in wounds that are very deep. Such tissues have poor blood flow and thus low oxygen levels.

Most clostridial soft-tissue infections, including gas gangrene, are caused by Clostridium perfringens. Clostridial soft-tissue infections usually develop hours or days after an injury but sometimes take several days to appear. Rarely, clostridial soft-tissue infections occur spontaneously and are usually caused by Clostridium septicum.

Other clostridial soft-tissue infections include:

Infections of the inner layer of skin and surrounding soft tissues (cellulitis), which may not be very painful

Deeper infections of muscle (myositis) or fibrous tissue around the muscles called fascia (fasciitis), which usually are painful

Most infections of the skin and soft tissues do not spread rapidly.

Sometimes the bacteria in soft tissues produce large amounts of gas as a waste product. The gas can form bubbles and blisters in tissue. Often, the infection blocks small blood vessels. As a result, the infected tissue dies. The dead tissue enables the clostridial infection to spread even faster. Gas gangrene is more likely to develop when muscle is infected than when only the skin is infected.

Causes of Gas Gangrene Gas gangrene usually develops after injuries or surgery. High-risk injuries include wounds that: Are deep and severe

Involve muscle

Are contaminated with dirt, decaying vegetable matter, or stool

Contain crushed or dead tissue High-risk surgery includes: Operations on the large intestine (colon) or gallbladder Rarely, gas gangrene occurs when there is no injury or surgery—usually in people with colon cancer, diverticulitis, or a disorder that reduces blood flow to the intestine or results in leaks through the wall of the intestine. Gas gangrene may develop when clostridia bacteria that live in the intestine leak out.

Symptoms of Gas Gangrene Gas gangrene causes severe pain in the infected area. Initially, the area is swollen and pale but eventually turns red, then bronze, and finally blackish green. The area is firm and tender to the touch. Large blisters often form. Gas bubbles may be visible within the blister or may be felt under the skin, usually after the infection progresses. Fluids draining from the wound smell rotten (putrid). People quickly become feverish, sweaty, and very anxious. They may vomit. Heart rate and breathing often become rapid. In some people, the skin and whites of the eyes turn yellow, indicating jaundice caused by the breakdown of red blood cells. These symptoms are caused by toxins produced by the bacteria. Typically, people remain alert until late in the illness, when dangerously low blood pressure (shock), kidney failure, and coma develop. Kidney failure and death rapidly follow.

Diagnosis of Gas Gangrene Examination and culture of fluids from the wound

Sometimes exploratory surgery or biopsy to obtain a tissue sample Gas gangrene is suspected based on symptoms and results of a physical examination. X-rays are taken to check for gas bubbles in muscle tissue, or computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans are done to check for areas of dead muscle tissue. These findings support the diagnosis. However, gas bubbles may also occur in other anaerobic infections. Fluids from the wound are examined under a microscope to check for clostridia and are sent to a laboratory where bacteria, if present, can be grown (cultured) and tested. Cultures can confirm the presence of clostridia. However, not all people with clostridia have gas gangrene. To confirm the diagnosis of gas gangrene, doctors may need to do exploratory surgery or take a tissue sample (biopsy) for examination under a microscope to check for characteristic changes in muscle.

Treatment of Gas Gangrene Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Surgery to remove all dead and infected tissue If gas gangrene is suspected, treatment must begin immediately. High doses of antibiotics, typically penicillin and clindamycin, are given by vein (intravenously). All dead and infected tissue is removed surgically. In severe cases, amputation may rarely be necessary. Treatment in a high-pressure oxygen (hyperbaric oxygen) chamber may also be helpful, but such chambers are not always readily available. Without treatment, myonecrosis is fatal in 100% of infected people. Even with treatment, many people die.