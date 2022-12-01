Discharge may originate from the ear canal, the middle ear, or, rarely, from inside the skull.

Overall, the most common causes of ear discharge are

Acute (sudden and severe) middle ear infection (otitis media) with perforation (puncture) of the eardrum

Chronic otitis media (with perforation of the eardrum, cholesteatoma, or both)

External ear infection (otitis externa)

In some people with otitis media (usually children), the eardrum ruptures, releasing the infected material collected behind the eardrum. The hole in the eardrum almost always heals, but sometimes a small perforation remains. A perforation may also result from injury or surgery to the eardrum. When a perforation is present, people are at risk of chronic middle ear infections, which can cause ear discharge.

Serious, but rare, causes of ear discharge include

The ear canal passes through the base of the skull. If a skull fracture (from a severe head injury) involves that part of the skull, blood and/or cerebrospinal fluid may leak from the ear.

Necrotizing, or malignant, external otitis is a particularly severe form of external ear infection that typically occurs only in people with diabetes or those who have a compromised immune system (due to, for example, HIV infection or chemotherapy for cancer) .

Some people with chronic otitis media develop a noncancerous (benign) growth of skin cells in the middle ear (cholesteatoma) that can cause discharge. Although a cholesteatoma is noncancerous, it can cause significant damage to the ear and nearby structures. In severe cases, a cholesteatoma may lead to deafness, facial weakness or paralysis, and complications with the brain such as an abscess and other infections.