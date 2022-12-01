Earache usually occurs in only one ear. Some people also have ear discharge or, rarely, hearing loss.
A Look Inside the Ear
Causes of Earache
Ear pain may be due to a disorder within the ear itself or a disorder in a nearby body part that shares the same nerves to the brain as the ear. Such body parts include the nose, sinuses, throat, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ).
With acute pain (pain for less than 2 weeks), the most common causes are
Middle ear infection (otitis media)
External ear infection (otitis externa)
Sudden pressure change (barotrauma)
Middle and external ear infections cause painful inflammation. A middle ear infection also causes a build up of pressure behind the eardrum (tympanic membrane [TM]). This build up of pressure is painful and also causes the eardrum to bulge. After the eardrum bulges, it occasionally bursts and releases a small amount of pus and/or blood from the ear. Rarely, a middle ear infection spreads to the mastoid bone behind the ear (causing mastoiditis).
People with diabetes and those who have a compromised immune system (due to HIV infection or chemotherapy for cancer) or chronic kidney disease may develop a particularly severe form of external otitis termed malignant or necrotizing external otitis.
Pressure changes during airplane flights and underwater diving can cause ear pain (see also Barotrauma of the Ear). Such ear pain occurs when the tube that connects the middle ear and the back of the nose (eustachian tube) is blocked or fails to function normally. The blockage or dysfunction keeps pressure in the middle ear from equalizing with outside pressure. The pressure difference pushes or pulls on the eardrum, causing pain. Pressure changes can also cause the tympanic membrane to rupture.
With chronic pain (pain for more than 2 to 3 weeks), the most common causes are
Chronic eustachian tube dysfunction
Chronic external ear infection
A less common cause of chronic pain is pain from disorders affecting the larynx (voice box), including cancer (called referred pain).
Evaluation of Earache
The following information can help people with earache decide when a doctor's evaluation is needed and help them know what to expect during the evaluation.
Warning signs
In people with earache, certain symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern:
Diabetes, a compromised immune system, or chronic kidney disease
Redness and swelling behind the ear
Severe swelling at the opening of the ear canal
Fluid draining from the ear
Chronic pain, especially in people who have other head/neck symptoms (such as hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, or nasal obstruction)
When to see a doctor
People with warning signs or ear discharge should see a doctor as soon as possible, unless the only warning sign is chronic pain. Then, a delay of a week or so is usually not harmful. People with acute pain should see a doctor within a few days (or sooner if pain is severe).
What the doctor does
Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination that is focused on the ears, nose, and throat. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the earache and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Earache). Doctors may also do tuning fork tests to evaluate hearing.
In addition to the presence of warning signs, an important feature is whether the ear examination is normal. Middle and external ear disorders cause abnormalities, which, when combined with the person's symptoms and other medical history, usually suggest a cause.
People with a normal ear examination may have ear pain for another reason, such as tonsillitis. If no abnormalities are found during the ear examination but the person has chronic pain, doctors sometimes suspect the ear pain might be due to a temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder. However, people with chronic pain should have a thorough head and neck examination (including fiberoptic examination) to rule out cancer or a tumor in the nasal passages and upper throat (nasopharynx).
Some Causes and Features of Earache
Cause
Common Features* †
Diagnostic Approach
Middle ear
Acute eustachian tube obstruction (for example, due to a cold or allergies)
Mild to moderate discomfort
Gurgling, crackling, or popping noises, with or without nasal congestion
Decreased hearing in affected ear
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
Pressure changes (barotrauma)
Severe pain
History of recent rapid change in air pressure (such as air travel or scuba diving)
Often blood visible on or behind eardrum
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
Recent middle ear infection
Redness and tenderness behind the ear
Often fever and/or ear discharge
Usually a doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes CT scan
Severe pain, often with cold symptoms
Bulging, red eardrum
More common among children
Sometimes ear discharge
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
Infectious myringitis (eardrum infection)
Severe pain
Inflamed eardrum
Small blisters on surface of eardrum
Doctor’s examination alone
Severe pain
Blisters or pustules on the outer ear
May be accompanied by hearing loss or facial weakness
Doctor’s examination alone
External ear
Visible during a doctor's examination
Foreign objects almost always in children
Doctor’s examination alone
Usually in people who were attempting to clean their ear
Visible during a doctor's examination
Doctor’s examination alone
Itching and pain (more itching and only mild discomfort in chronic otitis externa)
Often history of swimming or recurrent water exposure
Sometimes foul-smelling discharge
Red, swollen external ear canal filled with pus-like material
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
CT scan if suspected malignant external otitis (infection extending into the skull bone)
Causes due to structures in the head and neck‡
Cancer of the throat, tonsils, base of tongue, voice box (larynx), or nasal passages and upper throat (nasopharynx)
Chronic discomfort
Often long history of tobacco and/or alcohol use
Sometimes enlarged, nontender lymph nodes in the neck
Usually in older people
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Fiberoptic endoscopy with removal and examination (biopsy) of visible lesions
Infection (tonsils, peritonsillar abscess)
Pain much worse with swallowing
Visible redness of throat and/or tonsils
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes culture
Neuralgia (inflamed nerve, for example, inflamed glossopharyngeal nerve)
Very severe, frequent, sharp pains lasting less than 1 second
Doctor’s examination alone
Pain worsens with jaw movement
Lack of smooth TMJ movement
Doctor’s examination alone
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Many people with middle and external ear disorders have some hearing loss.
‡ A common feature is a normal ear examination.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.
Testing
Most often, the doctor's examination provides a diagnosis, and tests are not needed. However, people with a normal ear examination, particularly those with chronic or recurrent pain, may need tests to look for cancer. Such tests usually include examination of the nose, throat, and voice box (larynx) with a flexible viewing scope (endoscope) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the base of the skull.
Treatment of Earache
The best way to treat earache is to treat the underlying disorder.
Did You Know...
People should avoid digging in their ears with any objects (no matter how soft the object or how careful people think they are). Also, people should not try to flush out their ears unless instructed by a doctor to do so, and then only gently. An oral irrigator (such as used for teeth cleaning) should never be used in the ear.
Key Points
Most earaches are due to infection of the middle or external ear.
A doctor's examination is usually all that is needed for diagnosis.
If the ear appears normal during the examination, doctors look for a disorder in the structures near the ear.