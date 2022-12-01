Ear pain may be due to a disorder within the ear itself or a disorder in a nearby body part that shares the same nerves to the brain as the ear. Such body parts include the nose, sinuses, throat, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ).

With acute pain (pain for less than 2 weeks), the most common causes are

Middle ear infection (otitis media)

External ear infection (otitis externa)

Sudden pressure change (barotrauma)

Middle and external ear infections cause painful inflammation. A middle ear infection also causes a build up of pressure behind the eardrum (tympanic membrane [TM]). This build up of pressure is painful and also causes the eardrum to bulge. After the eardrum bulges, it occasionally bursts and releases a small amount of pus and/or blood from the ear. Rarely, a middle ear infection spreads to the mastoid bone behind the ear (causing mastoiditis).

People with diabetes and those who have a compromised immune system (due to HIV infection or chemotherapy for cancer) or chronic kidney disease may develop a particularly severe form of external otitis termed malignant or necrotizing external otitis.

Pressure changes during airplane flights and underwater diving can cause ear pain (see also Barotrauma of the Ear). Such ear pain occurs when the tube that connects the middle ear and the back of the nose (eustachian tube) is blocked or fails to function normally. The blockage or dysfunction keeps pressure in the middle ear from equalizing with outside pressure. The pressure difference pushes or pulls on the eardrum, causing pain. Pressure changes can also cause the tympanic membrane to rupture.

With chronic pain (pain for more than 2 to 3 weeks), the most common causes are

TMJ disorders

Chronic eustachian tube dysfunction

Chronic external ear infection

A less common cause of chronic pain is pain from disorders affecting the larynx (voice box), including cancer (called referred pain).