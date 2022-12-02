Physical effects of hallucinogen use often include nausea and vomiting. LSD can also cause enlarged pupils, blurred vision, sweating, palpitations, and impaired coordination.

Hallucinogens distort and intensify auditory and visual sensations. For example, people may feel as if they are seeing sounds and hearing colors (called synesthesias). People feel as if they are not real (called depersonalization) or are detached from their environment (called dissociation). People experience changes in moods (most often euphoria but sometimes depression), and their judgment becomes impaired. Users refer to the combination of these effects as "a trip."

The actual effect can depend on the user’s mood and expectations of the "trip," ability to cope with hallucinations, and the setting in which the drug is taken. Visual hallucinations are more common with the use of psilocybin and mescaline than with LSD. For example, users who were depressed before the drug was taken are likely to feel sadder when the drug takes effect. The chief dangers of using these drugs are the psychologic effects and impaired judgment they cause, which can lead to dangerous decisions or accidents. For example, users may think they can fly and may even jump out a window to prove it.

The user’s ability to cope with the visual and auditory distortions also affects the experience—or “trip.” Inexperienced, frightened users are less able to cope than someone who is more experienced and not afraid of the trip. Users under the influence of a hallucinogen, usually LSD, can become extremely anxious and begin to panic, resulting in a bad trip. They may want to stop the trip, which is not possible.