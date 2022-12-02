Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is used as an anesthetic. It is also used as a propellant in cans and dispensers of whipped cream. Nitrous oxide is sometimes abused because it produces a sense of euphoria and a pleasant dreamlike state. Prolonged exposure to nitrous oxide can cause vitamin B12 deficiency, which leads to numbness and weakness in the legs and arms, which can be permanent. Nitrous oxide–filled balloons are illicitly sold and used at rock concerts and athletic events.

