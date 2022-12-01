A brain tumor is a growth in your brain that may or may not be cancer. Brain tumors may start in your brain or may have spread to your brain (metastasized) from another part of your body.

Brain tumors can cause serious problems even if they aren’t cancer, because your skull is hard and there's no space for the tumor to grow

As a brain tumor grows, it pushes on your brain and raises the pressure inside your skull, which can affect your entire brain and be quickly fatal

Brain tumors cause different symptoms depending on where they are in your brain

Common symptoms include headaches, personality changes, loss of balance, trouble concentrating, seizures, and clumsiness

In older people, brain tumor symptoms may be mistaken for dementia

Treatments may include surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy