Pain in just one joint usually has different causes than pain in many joints.

At all ages, the most common cause of sudden pain in one joint is:

Injury

If you haven't been injured, the most common causes depend on your age.

Among young adults:

Joint infections are often caused by gonorrhea that has spread through the body. Other germs, such as those in a nearby skin infection or boil (abscess) also can cause joint infections.

Among older adults:

Osteoarthritis

Gout or pseudogout

Less common causes of pain in one joint include:

Osteonecrosis is when bone dies and collapses. Bone can die as a result of serious injury (such as a broken hip) or as a side effect of some medicines (such as corticosteroids).