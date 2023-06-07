What causes pain in many joints?

What causes pain in many joints?

The causes for pain in many joints usually are different than those for pain in a single joint.

Pain in many joints is usually caused by:

Arthritis

Arthritis is joint inflammation that causes swelling, pain, and stiffness in the joints. The causes of the arthritis are different depending on whether the joints started hurting suddenly (acutely) or have been hurting for a long time (chronic).

Sudden (acute) arthritis in more than one joint is most often caused by:

Infection from a virus

The start of a joint disorder or a flare up of a long-term joint disorder (such as rheumatoid arthritis)

Less common causes include:

Chronic arthritis in more than one joint is caused by:

The most common disorders outside the joints that cause pain around the joints include: