Macrolides are a class of antibiotics that are often used to treat infections in people who are allergic to penicillins.

Macrolides work by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.

absorbed into the bloodstream when taken orally. It is used to treat Clostridioides difficile–induced colitis but does not do much harm to the other bacteria that normally live in healthy intestines.

Macrolides interact with many other medications (called a drug-drug interaction). Often, the interaction increases the effects, including the side effects, of the other medications. When given with certain other medications, macrolides can increase the risk of sudden cardiac death in people who have long QT syndrome.

