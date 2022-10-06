Localized hyperpigmentation can be caused by

Skin injuries

Skin inflammation

Reactions to sunlight

Abnormal skin growths

Hyperpigmentation can develop after injuries such as cuts and burns or inflammation caused by disorders such as acne and lupus.

Some people develop hyperpigmentation in areas of skin that have been exposed to sunlight. Some plants (including limes, celery, and parsley) contain compounds called furocoumarins that make some people's skin more sensitive to the effects of ultraviolet light. This reaction is called phytophotodermatitis (see Chemical photosensitivity).

Hyperpigmentation can also occur in melasma, freckles, lentigines, and café-au-lait spots (flat, brown spots), as well as in abnormal skin growths such as moles and melanoma.

People who have a disorder called acanthosis nigricans develop darkened and thickened skin in the underarms, on the nape of the neck, and in skinfolds. Acanthosis nigricans can be a symptom of diabetes.