skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Melasma

(Chloasma)

ByShinjita Das, MD MPH, Massachusetts General Hospital
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Melasma is dark brown patches of pigmentation that appear on sun-exposed areas of the skin, usually the face.

  • Patchy areas of dark color appear on the skin.

  • Doctors usually base the diagnosis on an examination of the skin.

  • Treatment includes sun protection and skin-bleaching creams.

Melasma is most likely caused by an overproduction of the pigment melanin. Melanin is produced by specialized skin cells called melanocytes (see Overview of Skin Pigment).

Melanocyte
Hide Details
Specialized cells called melanocytes produce the pigment melanin. Melanocytes originate from cells in the deepest layer of the epidermis called the basal layer.

Too much pigment in the skin is called hyperpigmentation. Melasma tends to appear during pregnancy (called the mask of pregnancy) and in women who take oral contraceptives, but it can occur in anyone. The disorder is most common among and lasts longer in people with dark skin. Ten percent of cases occur in women who are not pregnant and in dark-skinned men.

People who spend a lot of time in the sun are at increased risk of melasma. Other risk factors include autoimmune thyroid disorders and drugs that make some people's skin more sensitive to the effects of sunlight.

Symptoms of Melasma

Irregular, patchy areas of dark color appear on the skin, usually on both sides of the face. The pigmentation most often occurs in the center of the face and on the cheeks, forehead, temples, upper lip, and nose. Sometimes people have the patches only on the sides of the face. Rarely, melasma appears on the forearms. The patches do not itch or hurt and are only of cosmetic concern.

Diagnosis of Melasma

  • A doctor's evaluation

  • Wood light examination

Doctors base the diagnosis of melasma on an examination of the skin.

Doctors may do a Wood light examination to differentiate hyperpigmentation in the epidermis (upper layers of the skin) from other skin disorders.

Treatment of Melasma

  • Skin-bleaching creams

  • Sometimes chemical peels or laser treatments

  • Sun protection

Doctors may try chemical peels with glycolic acid or trichloroacetic acid on people who do not respond to skin-bleaching creams.

During and after treatment, people must be strict about sun protection because treatments make the skin prone to sunburn. Also, even a few hours of sun exposure can cause hyperpigmentation to begin again in the treated areas, which would undo the results of months of treatment.

People with melasma should use sunscreens with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher, wear protective clothing, and avoid sun exposurePolypodium leucotomos by mouth.

If the skin is protected from the sun, melasma often fades after pregnancy or after an oral contraceptive is stopped. In men, melasma rarely fades.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.