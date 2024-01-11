Descriptions of Skin Marks, Growths, and Color Changes

Atrophy is thinning of the skin that can sometimes result in a depression and often has a dry and wrinkled "cigarette paper" appearance.

Bullae are fluid-filled blisters that are greater than 10 millimeters (0.4 inch) in diameter (larger than vesicles).

Crusts (scabs) are dried blood, pus, or skin fluids on the surface of the skin. A crust can form wherever the skin has been damaged.

Cysts are thin-walled cavities filled with fluid or semi-liquid material. They often look and feel like a lump (nodule) in the skin.

Erosions are open areas of skin that result from loss of part or all of the top layers (epidermis) of the skin. Erosions occur when infection, pressure, irritation, or temperature has damaged the skin. They typically heal without scarring.

Excoriations are erosions caused by scratching, rubbing, or picking at the skin. Often, excoriations are covered with a crust.

Lesion is a general term for any abnormal mark or growth on the skin.

Lichenification is thickened skin that has accentuated skinfolds or creases that appear as deep grooves and wrinkles. Lichenification is caused by repeated scratching or rubbing.

Macules are flat, discolored spots of any shape less than 10 millimeters (0.4 inch) in diameter. Freckles, flat moles, port-wine stains, and many rashes are macular.

Nodules are solid raised areas that are usually round. They are deeper and easier to feel than papules. A nodule sometimes appears to form below the surface of the skin and press upward.

Papules are raised solid bumps less than 10 millimeters (0.4 inch) in diameter. Warts, insect bites, lichen planus, and some skin cancers can grow as papules.

Patches are larger flat spots (greater than 10 millimeters).

Plaques are flat or raised areas or groups of small bumps (papules) typically more than 10 millimeters (0.4 inch) in diameter.

Pustules are fluid-filled spots (vesicles) containing pus.

Scales are areas of heaped-up, dead epidermal cells that appear as a flaky, dry patch. Scales occur with psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and many other disorders.

Scars are areas where normal skin has been replaced by fibrous (scar-forming) tissue. Scars form after damage of the dermis.

Telangiectases are dilated blood vessels near the surface of the skin that often have a twisted appearance and that whiten (blanch) when pressure is applied.

Ulcers are similar to erosions, only deeper, penetrating at least part of the dermis. The causes are the same as for erosions, but conditions that impair healing, such as venous stasis, diabetes, peripheral artery disease, and vasculitis, are also often involved. Ulcers usually heal with scarring.

Vesicles are small, fluid-filled blisters less than 10 millimeters (0.4 inch) in diameter. Bullae are vesicles larger than 10 millimeters in diameter. Herpes zoster (shingles), chickenpox, burns, allergic reactions, and irritations form vesicles and bullae.

Wheals (hives, urticaria) are elevated, itchy areas that are caused by swelling in the skin. In people who have light skin, hives are usually red. In people who have dark skin, hives may look closer to the color of surrounding skin. Wheals appear relatively suddenly and then almost always disappear within 24 hours. Wheals are common allergic reactions to drugs or medications, insect bites, or something that touches the skin. The presence of multiple wheals is called hives or urticaria.