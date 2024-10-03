skip to main content
Shinjita Das, MD MPH

Specialities and Expertise

  • Dermatology, Teledermatology

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, TX
  • Residency: Dermatology, Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program, Boston, MA

Certifications

  • American Board of Dermatology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries