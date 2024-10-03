Shinjita Das, MD MPH
Specialities and Expertise
- Dermatology, Teledermatology
Affiliations
- Dermatologist
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Assistant Professor
- Harvard Medical School
Education
- Medical School: University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, TX
- Residency: Dermatology, Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program, Boston, MA
Certifications
- American Board of Dermatology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals