A vegetative state is when people with brain damage appear to be awake but don't do any purposeful actions or respond to what's going on around them.

A person in a vegetative state has basic automatic movements, such as breathing, coughing, yawning, or swallowing but doesn't do anything purposeful

Some people recover, but most die within 6 months

People in a vegetative state for longer than a few months are unlikely to recover

Vegetative state is different from a coma in that people's eyes are open and they appear to be awake.