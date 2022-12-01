Brain death is when a person's brain has completely stopped working but the body is being kept alive by breathing machines and medicines.

People who are brain dead are unaware and can't think or feel

They can't move or breathe

Their brain stops controlling automatic body functions such as heartbeat and blood pressure

People with brain death are considered legally dead

Machines can breathe for someone who is brain dead, and medicines can keep the heart beating for a short time. However, eventually, all the person’s organs stop working. If a person wanted to be an organ donor, doctors may be able to use the person's organs for transplant. But the organ donation has to be done before the organs stop working.

No one who's brain dead ever recovers. Brain death is different from coma. People in a coma have some brain function and sometimes recover.